Exploring the Roles of Galaxy Star Formation and Environment in the Tidal Triggering of Bars

The factors that influence bar formation in galaxies and the effects bars have on their hosts form a complex web of causally interrelated astrophysical phenomena. While previous studies have investigated the relationship between star formation and environment or morphological properties (e.g. Scudder et al. 2012, Cheung et al. 2013), this work conducts an inquiry into the interplay between all three by introducing the use of a quantified net tidal strength parameter. From a large sample of Galaxy Zoo 2 morphologically classified disk galaxies with spectroscopic and tidal measurements, we find that galaxies lie in two behaviorally distinct populations, split by specific star formation rate. In low tidal strength environments, star-forming galaxies are found to host bars at comparable or slightly lower rates compared to the overall population. Conversely, quiescent disk galaxies are observed to have an enhanced fraction of bars in similar environments. In more tidally dense areas, this trend dissipates and we find that the populations of quiescent and star-forming disk galaxies have similar bar likelihoods. We additionally find a slight decrease in overall bar population at high tidal forces and discuss physical reasons for these trends, considering both the possibilities of tidal triggering and disruption of bars.