Revealing How Galactic Cosmic Rays Shape Their Multiphase Astrophysical Environments

Cosmic rays are highly energetic charged particles that travel the universe along magnetic fields and play a significant role in galaxy evolution by impacting the dynamics and thermodynamics of the interstellar medium (ISM) and circumgalactic medium (CGM). In order to understand galaxy evolution, most current models use large-scale simulations with low spatial resolution which, however, do not properly capture interactions between cosmic rays and multiphase gas structures on smaller scales. In this poster, I show my analysis of ideal magnetohydrodynamic simulations revealing information about cosmic ray interactions with cold spherically symmetric gas clouds and cold gas clouds in a clumpy multiphase medium. I used yt, a python coding package, to analyze energy loss of cosmic rays passing through these gas clouds. Here we show how energy loss all depends on magnetic field strength and ionization state of the gas cloud. Future work will consider the additional effects of turbulent damping and Landau damping on waves that confine cosmic rays and determine their propagation.