ALMA Band 7 Imaging and Analysis of the Luminous Infrared Galaxy ESO 203-IG001

Local Ultra/Luminous Infrared Galaxies (U/LIRGs) host one of the best laboratories to study star formation in extreme environments. Specifically, U/LIRGs showing compact emission (concentrated within the central kpc), with extremely high obscuration, and high star formation rates may represent a brief transition stage between powerful starbursts and optically visible QSOs. We present ALMA Band 7 (~340 GHz) observations of the dense gas tracers HCN (4-3) and HCO+ (4-3) in one of the most obscured local LIRG, ESO 203-IG001, that is part of the Great Observatories All-sky LIRG Survey (GOALS), to map and extract physical properties of the circumnuclear interstellar medium (ISM), including its dense gas and dust components. We observe different kinematics for the rotating disk between HCN and HCO+, and observe tentative evidence of outflows, but further analysis must be performed with deeper observations and using different tracers, to understand the dynamics of the galaxy better and verify our preliminary results.