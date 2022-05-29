Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Lyman Alpha Galaxies in the Epoch of Reionization (LAGER)

Presentation #241.14 in the session Evolution of Galaxies — iPoster Session.

by James Rhoads, L. Felipe Barrientos, Weida Hu, Leopoldo Infante, Sangeeta Malhotra, Francisco Valdes, Alistair Walker, Junxian Wang, Isak Wold, Zhenya Zheng, and The LAGER Team
The LAGER project (Lyman Alpha Galaxies in the Epoch of Reionization) is the largest narrowband survey for the Lyman alpha emitting galaxies at redshift 7. LAGER has covered a solid angle of 24 square degrees and redshift 7 volume of 1.5e7 comoving Mpc3, with sensitivity of 1e-17 erg/cm2/s (corresponding to limiting Lyman alpha luminosity < 1e43 erg/sec). In this poster, we summarize the current status of the survey and highlights of its science results. These include spectroscopic confirmation of tens of galaxies near redshift 7; the most massive protocluster yet identified in the epoch of reionization; and new constraints on the neutral fraction in the intergalactic medium.

