Correlation between inner surface mass density and cold gas content in nearby galaxies

It is well known that the amount of cold gas in a galaxy is correlated with its star-formation rate, i.e. star-forming galaxies tend to host more gas. In addition, recent work has revealed tight correlations between star-formation rate and various structural parameters, notably the stellar surface mass density within the inner 1 kpc, Σ 1 . Since cold gas is necessary for star formation, one would also expect correlations to exist between gas content and galaxy structure. To test this, we explore a number of these morphological parameters — velocity dispersion, Sérsic index, global stellar mass surface density, and Σ 1 — and their correlations with the molecular hydrogen (f H2 ) and atomic hydrogen (f HI ) gas fractions. Our gas measurements are taken from the xCOLD GASS and ALFALFA surveys, yielding a sample of 227 galaxies with H 2 detections and 3,535 galaxies with HI detections within a redshift range of 0.01 ≤ z ≤ 0.05 and a stellar mass range of 109 M ☉ ≤ M * ≤ 1011.5 M ☉ . Structural parameters were obtained from publicly available catalogs based on Sloan Digital Sky Survey observations of these objects. By comparing Spearman correlation coefficients and analyzing the scatter in the data, we find that for both f HI and f H2 , the strongest correlation is with Σ 1 . Using only Σ 1 , we can predict f HI to within a factor of 1.8 and f H2 to within a factor of 2.3. The larger residuals in the correlations involving H 2 may be due to the limited availability of H 2 measurements. Larger sample sizes would likely strengthen the correlation between f H2 and Σ 1 . Our findings highlight the predictive power of Σ 1 and offer a method to estimate cold gas content using readily available parameters for large samples of galaxies.