Are Disks of Satellites Around the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxies Just Showing Us the Diversity of Galaxy Formation in ΛCDM cosmology?

The anisotropic distribution and possible coherent motion of the satellite galaxies in Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxies have been observed and studied for decades. It is argued that this phenomenon might pose a challenge to current galaxy formation theory in standard cosmology because it would be very rare to form such satellite systems in simulations that are using ΛCDM cosmology. In this research, we analyze large samples of satellite systems of Milky Way like galaxies in latest high resolution hydrodynamical cosmological simulations that are using current standard ΛCDM cosmology. By fitting the satellites’ data in the simulations using the same models that are used for analyzing the observational data. We determine whether some satellite systems formed in the simulations can have similar fitting parameters as those of Milky Way and Andromeda systems. We will show how often the satellite systems of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies and other types of satellite systems can be naturally formed in simulations.