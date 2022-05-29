The Origin of Lenticular Galaxies and Compact Dwarfs within Galaxy Clusters

Most galaxies in the universe are classified as disks or ellipticals based on their morphology. However, in galaxy clusters the morphological variety widens, for example, by including lenticulars and compact dwarf galaxies. Lenticulars are disky galaxies with large bulges, represented by a large bulge-to-disk ratio, and compact dwarfs are small, dense dwarf galaxies. How do they form? Mergers have been hypothesized as a possible formation scenario for both of these galaxy types, but mergers should be uncommon in clusters due to their high orbital velocities. We will use the numerical simulation Illustris/TNG50 to show whether the dynamical pre-processing of galaxies in smaller groups before joining the clusters might provide the necessary conditions for such mergers to occur, creating remnants with morphologies consistent with observed lenticulars and compact dwarfs.