Demographics of Giant UV Star-forming Clumps in Galaxies at 0.5 < z < 1 in UVCANDELS

Giant star-forming clumps are prominent sub-structural features of high redshift star-forming galaxies (SFGs) with typical sizes of a few hundred pc to 1 kpc. These structures commonly exist in SFGs at z > 0.5 and are most easily detected in rest-frame UV images because of their enhanced specific star formation rates (sSFRs) in comparison to their host galaxies. Clumps contain important clues of the evolution of their host galaxies and their properties can serve as crucial tests for constraints on models of galaxy formation and evolution. However, the most basic demographics of clumps are still uncertain. Using the newly obtained HST/WFC3 F275W images of Ultraviolet Imaging of the Cosmic Assembly Near-infrared Deep Extragalactic Legacy Survey (UVCANDELS), we detect and analyze giant star-forming clumps in galaxies at redshift 0.5 < z < 1, connecting two epochs when clumps are common (z~2) and rare (z~0). The efficiency and completeness of our clump detection are well tested through a direct comparison with deeper images of the Hubble Deep UV Legacy Survey (HDUV). We study how the physical properties (e.g., size, color, and sSFR) of clumpy SFGs, which are defined as SFGs with at least one off-center clump, differ from non-clumpy SFGs. In our sample, we find that clumpy SFGs have on average, higher sSFRs, larger sizes, and bluer color in comparison to non-clumpy SFGs. We compare our results to those in the literature and further discuss their implications.