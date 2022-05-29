Using VLT/MUSE IFU observations to understand the local environment of FRB 20190714

Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) are extremely bright, millisecond duration radio bursts, whose progenitors are currently unknown and hotly debated. As part of the Fast & Fortunate for FRB Follow-up collaboration, F4 (https://sites.google.com/ucolick.org/f-4), we perform follow-up observations of the host galaxies of well-localized FRBs in order to constrain FRB progenitor models, as well as to probe the intergalactic medium (IGM). Now known as the Macquart relation, the host galaxy’s redshift and dispersion measure (DM) contribution can be used to determine the DM contribution due to the IGM (DM cosmic ). This technique recently enabled the first definitive detection of the formerly “missing” baryonic matter residing in the IGM. In this work, we present optical Very Large Telescope Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (VLT/MUSE) observations of the host galaxy of FRB 20190714, detected by the ASKAP radio telescope to <1 arcsec accuracy. With MUSE Integral Field Unit (IFU) spectroscopy we perform detailed analysis of the host galaxy on a spaxel by spaxel basis. We detect and measure various emission lines including H-alpha, H-beta, [NII], and [OIII], and derive kinematic maps of the galaxy. Furthermore, we use these emission lines to produce maps of the galaxy’s star formation rate and metallicity. We use these maps to investigate how the site of the well-localized FRB compares with the overall host galaxy properties. This project was supported in part by the NSF REU grant AST-1757321 and by the Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association.