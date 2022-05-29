A JWST Study of the Starburst-AGN Connection in Merging Luminous Infrared Galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is poised to revolutionize our understanding of galaxy evolution, in particular, providing a detailed look at the synergy between star formation and black hole growth in nearby and distant galaxies. In Director’s Discretionary Early Release Science (ERS) Program #1328 we will observe four nearby, luminous infrared galaxies (NGC 7469, NGC 3256, VV114, and II Zw 096) selected from the Great Observatories All-sky LIRG Sample (GOALS). To enable the JWST extragalactic community to exploit the full potential of JWST MIRI and NIRSpec integral field units (IFUs), we are building and delivering the next generation Continuum And Feature Extraction software (CAFE-NG) as part of our ERS program. CAFE-NG will perform SED decomposition of JWST 3D spectra, simultaneously disentangling their infrared dust-continuum and feature emission, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), atomic and molecular emission lines, and dust-absorption features. We will present a summary of the ERS program, a description, and sample spectral fits from CAFE-NG.