Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Investigating the Dominant Environmental Quenching Process in UVCANDELS/COSMOS Groups

Presentation #241.44 in the session Evolution of Galaxies — iPoster Session.

by Maxwell Kuschel, Claudia Scarlata, Vihang Mehta, Rogier Windhorst, Michael Rutkowski, Mauro Giavalisco, Zhiyuan Ji, L. Y. Aaron Yung, Ray Lucas, and Christopher Conselice
We explore how the fraction of quenched galaxies changes in groups of galaxies with respect to the distance to the center of the group, redshift, and galaxy stellar mass. We use galaxy physical properties inferred from the new UV imaging data available from UVCANDELS to determine the dominant environmental quenching process in groups from the zCOSMOS 20k Group Catalog. We limit our analysis to groups within the 0.2 < z < 0.8 redshift range, and we find that the probability of being quenched increases as we go down in redshift. The probability of being quenched also increases as we go towards the center of groups at lower, 0.2 < z < 0.45, redshifts. These results suggest that, in general, massive galaxies in groups require several billion years to undergo significant environmental quenching, suggesting that the dominant environmental quenching process in these groups is a slow process, such as strangulation or rapid-then-delayed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
