Do We Acknowledge the Difference Between Quantitative and Qualitative Popular Science Articles

Some popular science articles provide quantitative details to reveal the nature of a given quantity, while others choose to intuitively explain the concept by giving relative comparisons. Although both methods have advantages and disadvantages, some may lead to misinformation. Here, we discuss whether readers acknowledge or perceive any difference between these two methods and in which cases this may lead to misinformation, especially considering astronomical numbers that can’t be easily grasped by the reader. These two approaches were tested with differently categorized popular science articles with different examples from the survey conducted on Rasyonalist (Rationalist in English) — a popular science platform in Turkey. Possible outcomes for NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) are discussed, with some discussions raised by its followers.