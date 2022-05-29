Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Promoting Student Interest in Astronomy Using Student-Delivered Professional Development

Presentation #242.02 in the session Education Programs, Resources, and Research ­— iPoster Session.

by Brandon Rodriguez, Elizabeth Kerman, Jackson Brody, Kathryn Thamasian, Kimmie Blood, Norty Roosa, and Luisa Rebull
High school student researchers, guided by their physics teacher, participating in the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program (NITARP), conducted a student-led educator professional development (PD) series, which was delivered to K-12 teachers across the country. This PD program focused on how teachers could better implement effective science instruction in their classrooms. Fifteen of the attending teachers then implemented the materials with their own students, and these students were surveyed to measure what effect the professional development had on their perception of science.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
