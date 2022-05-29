Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Opening of New Observatory Facility at Phillips Exeter Academy

Presentation #242.04 in the session Education Programs, Resources, and Research ­— iPoster Session.

by John Blackwell
We have completed construction, installation and testing of a new observatory facility for educational purposes at the Phillips Exeter Academy campus. This new 0.70m telescope has functionality to perform multi-band photometry, astrometric studies, and high-resolution spectroscopy with a single telescope. The system opened with first light in March of 2020 and is now getting both in-person use as well a remote automated use by the school and other institutions to teach and promote observational astronomy and introductory astrophysics.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
