Looking Up! The True Apparent Sizes of Multiwavelength Worlds (Utilizing Active Learning Strategies to Achieve our Teaching and Outreach Goals)

Many of our classes and public outreach events successfully teach people about astronomy, astrophysics and observing the night sky. But are we doing enough to engage, entertain and inspire our students and the public? Are we doing enough to broaden our reach to touch the average person with awe-inspiring views of the cosmos?

This talk will present a never-seen-before view of the multiwavelength cosmos, showing the true apparent sizes of worlds beyond. One thousand person-hours of research over two years has culminated in a better understanding what the cosmos above would look like if we all had superhuman multiwavelength vision.

This talk is also intended to help you transform your public outreach and teaching approach from simply lecturing, to employing active learning strategies that engage, motivate, entertain and inspire the public and your students.

Examples of active learning methods include interactive workshops, hands-on lab exercises and debates. This talk will utilize active learning methods such as thought experiments, artistic exercises and gamification (quiz games). Combining several of these active learning approaches can have a profound impact on meeting your public outreach and classroom learning objectives.

This talk will be presented by Tom Vassos, Founder of CosmologistsWithoutBorders.org, university instructor, author of the book The Ultimate Guided Tour of the Universe, and guest expert on GlobalTV, CP24 and CTV.