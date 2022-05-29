Celestial Histories: A Community Outreach Project

We present an outreach project to collect the oral histories of the community’s connection to the night sky. The project was first piloted in Lawrence University’s Introduction to Astronomy Class, then expanded during Summer 2021 as part of a broader Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative to include campus and Fox Valley populations. We continue to collect and archive a community celestial history as an ongoing effort.

The IRB-validated project consists of 3 parts: 1) An initial survey on familiarity of the night sky, 2) written or oral interview about the night sky and family memories or traditions, and 3) a follow up activity designed to bring awareness to the issue of sky pollution. Results of the survey will be maintained in the LU archive, with the eventual goal of partnering with the Wisconsin Historical Society.