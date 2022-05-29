Analytical Model of Disk Evaporation and State Transitions in Accreting Black Holes

A well-studied model of state transitions in black hole X-ray binaries postulates that gas evaporates from a thin accretion disk into a hot corona. We present a height-integrated version of this model which can be solved analytically and provides a physical understanding of different regimes. With radius r scaled in Schwarzschild units and coronal mass accretion rate ṁ c in Eddington units, the results are independent of black hole mass. Thus state transitions should be similar in X-ray binaries and AGN. The analytical solution consists of two power-law segments separated at a break radius, r b ~ 103 (α / 0.3)-2, where α is the viscosity parameter. Gas evaporates from the disk to the corona for r > r b , but condenses back for r < r b . At r ~ r b , ṁ c reaches its maximum, ṁ c,max ≈ 0.03 (α / 0.3)3. If at r ≫ r b the thin disk accretes at a rate less than ṁ c,max , then the disk evaporates fully before reaching r b , giving the hard state. If the thin disk has a larger accretion rate than ṁ c,max , it does not evaporate fully at any radius, giving the thermal state. The basic height-integrated model has only viscous heating in the corona. We also present a generalized model which includes direct coronal heating by energy transport from the thin disk. Again, the analytical solutions are independent of black hole mass, and r b remains the same. This model predicts strong coronal winds for r > r b , and relativistic temperatures for r ≪ r b .