Modeling Warped Disk Structures in Galaxy Nuclei using ALMA Observations

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has enabled the most sensitive and highest angular resolution mm/sub-mm imaging to date. ALMA CO imaging of circumnuclear dusty disks in nearby early-type galaxies (ETGs) has fully mapped out clean kinematics in these kiloparsec-scale disks. The dynamically cold rotation is amenable to detailed gas-dynamical modeling, resulting in some of the most precise black hole (BH) mass measurements to date. Many of these disks show kinematic twists, suggesting slightly warped disk structures that are typically not accounted for during gas-dynamical modeling. Here, we present tilted-ring model additions to flat disk gas-dynamical models in a Bayesian framework. In addition to better recovering the intrinsic disk structure, we also investigate the potential systematic uncertainty introduced in best-fit BH masses when ignoring a potentially warped disk structure. We will present early results when applying our tilted-ring model to ALMA CO(2-1) imaging of NGC 3557, comparing our results to those from more traditional flat disk models.