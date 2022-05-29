Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

AT2020mot: A Case Study

Presentation #243.05 in the session Accreting Black Holes & Tidal Disruption Events — iPoster Session.

by Megan Newsome
AT 2020mot was discovered on June 16 2020 as a nuclear transient, classified 2 months later as a tidal disruption event (TDE). Using optical data from Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO), Atlas, and Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) as well as UV data from the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, we present the TDE’s light-curve, as well as its spectral evolution as monitored by the LCO FLOYDS spectrograph. We find the i’ band subtracted data is brighter than expected, given the object is otherwise blue as shown from spectra and its UV-bright nature. This is seen by the r-i color of 2020mot, which not only shows redder colors than other typical TDEs, but gets redder.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
