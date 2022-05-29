Multi-wavelength Observation Campaign for WR+BH HMXB IC 10 X-1

IC 10 X-1 is a blackhole+Wolf-Rayet (BH+WR) high mass X-ray binary with an orbital period of 34.9 hrs. The BH mass is currently not well constrained, as the BH accretion disk irradiates the WR wind and alters the ionization structure of spectral line formation regions near the WR star. This alteration of the WR wind geometry masquerades as the classic binary RV curve. This effect is seen in the bright emission line He II 4686. To determine the BH mass, we need to look for emission lines from heavier elements (eg. C IV, N IV, etc). In this pursuit, we have obtained 10 orbits with Hubble/COS for phase-resolved FUV spectroscopy, a 30ks exposure with Chandra, a Swift/XRT/UVOT snapshot monitoring, and 2 hours of GEMINI/GMOS spectra. These optical+x-ray observations have dual goals of determining a precise mass function of the BH and understanding the complex ionization structure imposed in the stellar wind by the radiation field of the accreting black hole. Also, past studies have revealed a correlation between the optical line profile and the X-ray emission state of the BH in IC 10 X-1. Only ~3-6 WR+BH binaries are currently known. Despite their rarity, WR+BH binaries are believed to be the main channel for producing double degenerate binary systems (e.g., BH+BH or BH+NS systems), which are the potential progenitors of gravitational wave sources. Thus, understanding how the binary components affect one another and how these systems evolve — which depends strongly on the masses of the binary components — is of paramount importance.