Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Concluding remarks

Presentation #246.07 in the session Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer: Initial results.

by Herman Marshall
Published onJun 29, 2022
Concluding remarks

Representing the Imaging X ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) team, which consists of researchers from many countries and institutions, I will summarize most results from the first five months of IXPE observations. In other talks in this session, some of the more significant and important results will be described. In this talk, all results will be summarized, including those with limited statistical significance.

IXPE is a joint US and Italian mission. The US contribution is supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and led and managed by its Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), with industry partner Ball Aerospace (contract NNM15AA18C). The Italian contribution is supported by the Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, ASI) through contract ASI-OHBI-2017-12-I.0, agreements ASI-INAF-2017-12-H0 and ASI-INFN-2017.13-H0, and its Space Science Data Center (SSDC), and by the Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF) and the Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare (INFN) in Italy. This research used data products provided by the IXPE Team (MSFC, SSDC, INAF, and INFN) and distributed with additional software tools by the High-Energy Astrophysics Science Archive Research Center (HEASARC), at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC). Funding for this work was provided in part by contract 80MSFC17C0012 from the MSFC to MIT in support of the IXPE project.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with