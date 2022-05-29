Halting Migration in Magnetospherically Sculpted Protoplanetary Disks

In the last decade, many works tried to explain the origin of the observed close-in Super-Earth and Sub-Neptune population using type I migration during the protoplanetary disk phase to move them close to their host stars and stopping near 10-days orbit by invoking planet traps at that location. Most of these works assume magnetic truncations in the protoplanetary disks caused by the host stars’ magnetic field and employ sharp drop-offs in surface densities to model the truncations. In this work, we show that we can achieve a more realistic model by considering a transition zone where the stellar magnetic field strongly influence the disk material exterior to the truncation. We performed a parameter scan with N-body simulations on single planet systems considering a range of stellar magnetic field strengths and power-law indexes. Our simulations show a tight relationship between the final location of planets and their host star’s stellar magnetic fields. We found that a stellar magnetic field between 70 to 180G in combination with a power-law index between 3 and 2.75 can reasonably reproduce some features of the observed close in Super-Earth and Sub-Neptune population.