A High Fidelity Spectroscopic Simulation Pipeline for Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Grism Data

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will measure emission lines from millions of emission line galaxies (ELGs) using grism spectroscopy in its wide area survey, and will be capable of medium- and deep-field observations with potential to identify much fainter objects including z > 7 Lyman alpha galaxies. We present our simulation pipeline showcasing the robust capability of Roman spectroscopy. We use Hubble Space Telescope images and detailed spectral energy distribution fitting to create a realistic Roman foreground scene with a focus on ELGs. This scene forms the basis of an upcoming data release and associated data challenge to the astronomy community.