HST’s Wide Field Camera 3 in 2022

Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), on board the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), provides coverage from the near-UV to the near-IR with direct (staring) and spatial scanning modes using filters and grisms. Installed in 2009, WFC3 continues to be HST’s workhorse instrument and has logged almost 300,000 observations resulting in exciting scientific discoveries over the past 12 years. Here we review the status of the instrument, including recent adjustments and updates to its performance and technical capabilities. We also present the latest calibrations and observing recommendations, along with some late-breaking science enabled by WFC3.