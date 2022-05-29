Jdaviz: Interactive visual data analysis tools for JWST products in the Jupyter platform

Jdaviz (JWST Data Analysis and Visualization) is a Python package developed at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) to provide GUI-based visualization and interactive analysis capabilities. Jdaviz has been designed specifically to support JWST use cases, but can be used for a wide range of astronomical data. It is designed to work within a Jupyter notebook cell, as a standalone desktop application, or as embedded windows within a website – all with nearly-identical user interfaces.

We present four distinct Jdaviz configurations: Specviz, Imviz, Cubeviz, and Mosviz, providing quick look capabilities and various analysis functionality such as aperture photometry, spectroscopic line fitting, modeling, background subtraction, cube modeling/analysis, multi-object sorting and downselecting. Through integrating the tool within a Jupyter notebook, your science becomes portable and reproducible.