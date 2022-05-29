Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Data Cube Volume Visualization with Open Shading Language and Blender

Presentation #302.22 in the session Computation, Data Handling, Image Analysis — iPoster Session.

by Brian Kent
Published onJun 29, 2022
Data Cube Volume Visualization with Open Shading Language and Blender

Viewing data cubes as 3D volumes provides unique challenges in rendering 3D output. The Open Shading Language (OSL) is used as a standard graphics shading language. With a C-like syntax, it can be used with many popular 3D graphics packages like Blender. We describe a workflow framework for importing 3D data cubes, creating a shader, using a node compositor to connect program elements, setting up camera views, and rendering output. OSL is used to design shaders with the Blender node compositor.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with