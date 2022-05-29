Peer Review Feedback in a Massive Open Onlince Class on Astrobiology

The six-week massive open online course (MOOC) titled Astrobiology: Exploring Other Worlds was launched on Coursera in April 2019. The curriculum includes four peer reviewed writing assignments, one of which is a final project. When students submit their writing assignments they are graded by at least three fellow students using an instructor designed rubrik. Ideally the peer graders also provide constructive feedback, particularly in cases where they do not receive a passing grade. We examined both the feedback provided to students by peer graders as well as how this feedback is used to change subsequent submissions.