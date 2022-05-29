Criteria to detect a gravitational echo in the light curves of Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRBs)

To show a signature of gravitational lensing, two sections of the flux of a gamma-ray burst (GRB) must adhere to certain criteria. Here, I present a description of two straightforward similarity tests of these criteria: a hardness test and a light-curve test. Based on recent claims that pulse pairs in several GRBs are gravitationally millilensed images of the same parent pulse, our analyses indicate that none of those claims clearly satisfy both tests. A hardness similarity test performed on GRB 950830 found that the ratio between the second pulse and the first in channel 3 differed from the same ratio in all other channels with above 90% confidence. Also, a light curve similarity test performed on GRBs 090717, 200716C, and 210812A found that the two pulses differ at about 5 σ, 3.1 σ, and 2.8 σ respectively. Hence, presently, no GRB of which we are aware can be confidently claimed to contain a signature of gravitational lensing.