Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Highlights of the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph onboard the Hubble Space Telescope

Presentation #304.04 in the session Space-based Instruments — iPoster Session.

by Svea Hernandez, Doug Branton, Joleen Carlberg, Leonardo Dos Santos, Robert Jedrzejewski, Amy Jones, Sean Lockwood, TalaWanda Monroe, Laura Prichard, and Daniel Welty
The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) has been in orbit for approximately 25 years as one of the 2nd generation instruments on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). With a wide range of both imaging and spectroscopic capabilities and a broad wavelength coverage (from the Far-UV to the Near-IR), STIS continues to be a unique resource to the astronomical community. As such, the instrument team continues to monitor its performance and work towards improving the quality of its products and observing techniques. Here we present an overview of recent instrument developments: (1) new defringing tool and successful applications, (2) first release and ongoing flux recalibration efforts, (3) spatial scans with the STIS CCD, (4) coronagraphy visualization tools.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
