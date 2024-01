Boyajian’s Star (KIC 8462852) is known for its unusual and weird light fluctuations. In September 2019 and August 2021 the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) observed Boyajian’s Star and two events that caused a dip in its brightness. Here, I model fit the TESS light curve to better understand the parameters of the objects that are causing these dips in flux.