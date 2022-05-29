An Analysis of GJ 51: Rotation and Magnetic Activity

The focus of our study is GJ 51, an M5 dwarf star. GJ 51 has a rapid rotation rate (P = 1.02 days) and high level of X-ray activity (log Lx > 28). Photometric data from the Robotically Controlled Telescope (RCT) at Kitt Peak National Observatory and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) were analyzed to refine the period, search for signs of differential rotation and long-term activity cycles (via Peranso), analyze the star’s flare characteristics (AltaiPony and FFD), and determine star spot properties (allesfitter). The results of this study will be presented and compared to those available for other M dwarfs and placed within the context of broader studies such as the potential habitability of planets hosted by such stars. The activity of GJ 51 will also be compared against that of its earlier (M1. 5 dwarf) common proper motion companion, GJ 49.