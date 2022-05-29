Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Living with a Red Dwarf: Age-Rotation-Activity Relationships for K and M Dwarfs

Presentation #305.13 in the session Stars, Cool Dwarfs, Brown Dwarfs — iPoster Session.

by Scott Engle and Edward Guinan
Published onJun 29, 2022
Revised and improved Age-Rotation and Activity relationships for early and mid M dwarfs, constructed as part of the Living with a Red Dwarf program, will be presented along with the program’s recent expansion to K dwarfs. Both M and K dwarfs suffer from the same limitation – due to their long lifetimes and very slow nuclear evolution, the best method for determining their ages is through “magnetic tracers” such as X-UV activity levels and stellar rotation rates.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with