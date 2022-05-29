Living with a Red Dwarf: Age-Rotation-Activity Relationships for K and M Dwarfs

Revised and improved Age-Rotation and Activity relationships for early and mid M dwarfs, constructed as part of the Living with a Red Dwarf program, will be presented along with the program’s recent expansion to K dwarfs. Both M and K dwarfs suffer from the same limitation – due to their long lifetimes and very slow nuclear evolution, the best method for determining their ages is through “magnetic tracers” such as X-UV activity levels and stellar rotation rates.