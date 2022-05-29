Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The substellar neighborhood: a stunningly diverse population of brown dwarfs within 20pc of the Sun

Presentation #305.17 in the session Stars, Cool Dwarfs, Brown Dwarfs — iPoster Session.

by Federico Marocco, J. Davy Kirkpatrick, Christopher Gelino, Adam Schneider, Richard Smart, Edgardo Costa, Dan Caselden, Peter Eisenhardt, Jacqueline Faherty, Marc Kuchner, Aaron Meisner, and Rene Mendez-Bussard
The census of the coldest constituents of the Solar Neighborhood, here defined as a 20pc-radius sphere around the Solar System, remains incomplete. Completing such census is one of the driving goals for the CatWISE and “Backyard Worlds: Planet Nine” teams, who have discovered hundreds of new nearby late-T and Y dwarfs using data from WISE/NEOWISE. Here I present the results of a multi-telescope observing campaign to characterize these new discoveries. Photometric and astrometric follow-up is revealing a stunning diversity among the substellar population, a diversity that recent atmospheric models suggest is driven by metallicity.

