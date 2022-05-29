Finding Unresolved Brown Dwarf Binary Systems through Spectral Fitting

In this poster I describe a spectral fitting code that has been developed at Brigham Young University that works to identify unresolved brown dwarf binaries by statistically comparing the spectrum of the target object to template brown dwarf spectra. Spectral fitting is often the only way to identify brown dwarf binary pairs due to their small angular separation, and thus is critically important to the efforts to find an accurate binary fraction. I have improved upon this code by adapting it to use real brown dwarf spectral data rather than models in the fitting routine. The new code is cleaner, faster, and more user-friendly. I have worked to verify my results by comparing them to the findings of others in the field. Continued testing is still underway, and future adjustments to make the code even easier to use are in the works. This improved spectral fitting code will enable our team to more efficiently search for unresolved binary brown dwarf systems and learn more about this universe we call home.