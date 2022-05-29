The Photometric Properties of L and T Dwarf Binaries

After years of study, the evolution and atmospheric properties of brown dwarfs remain challenging to understand. Recent studies using volume-limited samples have shown the evolution of single L and T dwarfs and unresolved binaries as they move through the L/T transition. We investigate the photometric evolution of resolved brown dwarf binary components using this volume-limited sample and provide evidence to confirm four possible binary candidates. We also provide a new binary fraction for L0-T8 dwarfs.

We acknowledge support from the NSF REU grant AST-1757983 (PI: Jogee).