Abstract
The Photometric Properties of L and T Dwarf Binaries

Presentation #305.20 in the session Stars, Cool Dwarfs, Brown Dwarfs — iPoster Session.

by Alyssa Leone, William Best, Michael Liu, Eugene Magnier, and Trent Dupuy
Published onJun 29, 2022
After years of study, the evolution and atmospheric properties of brown dwarfs remain challenging to understand. Recent studies using volume-limited samples have shown the evolution of single L and T dwarfs and unresolved binaries as they move through the L/T transition. We investigate the photometric evolution of resolved brown dwarf binary components using this volume-limited sample and provide evidence to confirm four possible binary candidates. We also provide a new binary fraction for L0-T8 dwarfs.

We acknowledge support from the NSF REU grant AST-1757983 (PI: Jogee).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
