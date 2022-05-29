We present the discovery of TOI-1994b, an eccentric brown dwarf transiting a subgiant. TOI-1994 has an effective temperature of 7550 K, V magnitude of 10.51 mag and log(g) of 3.9. We find that the brown dwarf has a low mass of 22 M Jup , a period of 4.03 d, an eccentricity of .29, and a radius of 1.28 R Jup . TOI-1994b was detected by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and followed up with radial velocity measurements from MINERVA-Australis and CHIRON. The global analysis and characterization of TOI-1994b will augment the small number of transiting brown dwarfs and allow further study of subgiants hosting brown dwarfs.