Published on Jun 29, 2022

TOI-1994b: An Eccentric Brown Dwarf Transiting a Subgiant

Presentation #305.21 in the session Stars, Cool Dwarfs, Brown Dwarfs — iPoster Session.

by Emma Page, Joshua Pepper, Stephen Kane, George Zhou, Brett Addison, Duncan Wright, Robert Wittenmyer, Marshall Johnson, Philip Evans, Karen Collins, Coel Hellier, Eric Jensen, Keivan Stassun, and Joseph Rodriguez
We present the discovery of TOI-1994b, an eccentric brown dwarf transiting a subgiant. TOI-1994 has an effective temperature of 7550 K, V magnitude of 10.51 mag and log(g) of 3.9. We find that the brown dwarf has a low mass of 22 MJup, a period of 4.03 d, an eccentricity of .29, and a radius of 1.28 RJup. TOI-1994b was detected by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and followed up with radial velocity measurements from MINERVA-Australis and CHIRON. The global analysis and characterization of TOI-1994b will augment the small number of transiting brown dwarfs and allow further study of subgiants hosting brown dwarfs.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
