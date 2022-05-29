Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Near Infrared Spectra of L/T Transition Brown Dwarfs

Presentation #305.22 in the session Stars, Cool Dwarfs, Brown Dwarfs — iPoster Session.

by Conner Scoresby, Denise Stephens, and Savanah Turner
Published onJun 29, 2022
Near Infrared Spectra of L/T Transition Brown Dwarfs

We present medium resolution (R ~ 3500) NIR spectra of several L/T transition brown dwarfs obtained with TripleSpec on the Astrophysical Research Consortium 3.5 meter telescope at Apache Point Observatory. Some of these brown dwarfs have no previously published NIR spectra. L/T transition objects commonly undergo a “J-band brightening”, which is a reversal in the evolutionary trend where the object emits more flux in the J band than in the K band. We believe that the J-band brightening can be attributed to holes forming in the upper atmosphere, which allows more short wavelength flux to pass through the cloud layer. We selected our targets based on their J–K colors in the L/T transition and we compare their spectra to that of other transition objects. We also plan to run spectral binary fitting code on the data to determine whether these objects are binaries or good matches to cloud-clearing models.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with