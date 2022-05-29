A Homogeneous Catalog of Kepler Solar-like Oscillators Observed in Short-Cadence

Asteroseismology is a powerful tool to probe stellar interiors and constrain fundamental stellar properties. However, currently the number of dwarfs and subgiants with solar-like oscillations is limited. To expand the sample, we re-analyze Kepler short-cadence data using pySYD, an automated pipeline to extract global asteroseismic parameters. We present 56 new detections in Kepler short-cadence data, increasing the currently known sample of dwarfs and subgiants with solar-like oscillations by ~9%. In addition, we derive stellar mass, radius, surface gravity and density using scaling relations, and compare our asteroseismically derived radii with radii derived using Gaia parallaxes. Including new detections, we provide a homogenous catalog with stellar parameters for 699 Kepler dwarfs and subgiants. Our new detections greatly improve the sample of asteroseismic benchmark dwarfs and subgiants in Kepler data, and provide a glimpse of the discovery of solar-like oscillators with TESS. This increase in seismic detections will enable precise characterization of planetary systems, and provide new candidates to test gyrochronology models.