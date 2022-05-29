Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A Homogeneous Catalog of Kepler Solar-like Oscillators Observed in Short-Cadence

Presentation #305.27 in the session Stars, Cool Dwarfs, Brown Dwarfs — iPoster Session.

by Maryum Sayeed, Daniel Huber, and Ashley Chontos
Asteroseismology is a powerful tool to probe stellar interiors and constrain fundamental stellar properties. However, currently the number of dwarfs and subgiants with solar-like oscillations is limited. To expand the sample, we re-analyze Kepler short-cadence data using pySYD, an automated pipeline to extract global asteroseismic parameters. We present 56 new detections in Kepler short-cadence data, increasing the currently known sample of dwarfs and subgiants with solar-like oscillations by ~9%. In addition, we derive stellar mass, radius, surface gravity and density using scaling relations, and compare our asteroseismically derived radii with radii derived using Gaia parallaxes. Including new detections, we provide a homogenous catalog with stellar parameters for 699 Kepler dwarfs and subgiants. Our new detections greatly improve the sample of asteroseismic benchmark dwarfs and subgiants in Kepler data, and provide a glimpse of the discovery of solar-like oscillators with TESS. This increase in seismic detections will enable precise characterization of planetary systems, and provide new candidates to test gyrochronology models.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
