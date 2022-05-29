New and Improved Lyman alpha reconstructions of M and K dwarfs

The Lyman Alpha emission line is the brightest UV emission line in M and K dwarfs and serves as an important tool for studies of stellar chromospheres, the interstellar medium, and exoplanet atmospheres. However, Lyman-alpha observations are proven difficult due to the strong obstruction by the interstellar medium (ISM), necessitating a reconstruction of the intrinsic stellar line from the observed spectrum. We have performed new Lyman alpha reconstructions on the MUSCLES Treasury Survey stars, incorporating improved parameterizations for the intrinsic line wings and line core. We present an analysis of how the updated Lyman alpha fluxes could impact photochemical and atmospheric escape studies and flux-flux scaling relations with other chromospheric emission lines such as Ca II H&K.