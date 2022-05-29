Discovery of CWISE J052306.42-015355.4, an Extreme T Subdwarf Candidate

We present the discovery of CWISE J052306.42-015355.4, which was found as a faint, significant proper motion object (0.52 ± 0.08 arcsec/yr) using machine learning tools on the unWISE re-processing on time series images from the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer. Using the CatWISE2020 W1 and W2 magnitudes along with a J-band detection from the VISTA Hemisphere Survey, the location of CWISE J052306.42-015355.4 on the W1-W2 vs. J-W2 diagram best matches that of other known, or suspected, extreme T subdwarfs. As there is currently very little knowledge concerning extreme T subdwarfs we estimate a rough distance of >68 pc, which results in a tangential velocity of > 167 km/s, both of which are tentative. A measured parallax is greatly needed to test these values. We also estimate a metallicity of -1.5 < [M/H] < -0.5 using theoretical predictions.