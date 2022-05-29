Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

BOBcat: A catalog of supermassive black hole binary candidates

Presentation #307.04 in the session Gravitational Waves from Neutron Stars and Black Holes.

by Jessica Sydnor
Published onJun 29, 2022
BOBcat: A catalog of supermassive black hole binary candidates

We are developing BOBcat: “Black holes Orbiting Black holes catalog” that will be a searchable, public-use database of supermassive black hole binary (SMBHB) candidates. The catalog will include a fully-referenced, comprehensive database of candidate SMBHBs published in the literature, including relevant queryable information such as location, redshift, proposed binary signature, proposed binary models, and any limitations on the binary orbital parameters (chirp mass, mass ratio, frequency, orientation parameters). Multi-messenger signals are expected from these candidates and this database will allow easy access to those predicted and/or detected signals. As multi-messenger astronomy continues to grow, we hope to create BOBcat in a way that will be useful to as many astronomers as possible; therefore, we would benefit greatly from any discussions or requests about this database.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with