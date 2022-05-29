BOBcat: A catalog of supermassive black hole binary candidates

We are developing BOBcat: “Black holes Orbiting Black holes catalog” that will be a searchable, public-use database of supermassive black hole binary (SMBHB) candidates. The catalog will include a fully-referenced, comprehensive database of candidate SMBHBs published in the literature, including relevant queryable information such as location, redshift, proposed binary signature, proposed binary models, and any limitations on the binary orbital parameters (chirp mass, mass ratio, frequency, orientation parameters). Multi-messenger signals are expected from these candidates and this database will allow easy access to those predicted and/or detected signals. As multi-messenger astronomy continues to grow, we hope to create BOBcat in a way that will be useful to as many astronomers as possible; therefore, we would benefit greatly from any discussions or requests about this database.