A rare jetted TDE discovered by the ZTF optical survey

The most common way to discover extragalactic fast transients, which fade within a few nights in the optical, is via follow-up of gamma-ray burst and gravitational-wave triggers. However, wide-field surveys have the potential to identify kilonovae and rapidly fading transients independently of such external triggers. We use ZTFReST, which combines alert stream with forced point-spread-function photometry, to search for those elusive sources in Zwicky Transient Facility data. Among tens of Galactic and extragalactic fast transients, ZTFReST has unveiled AT2022cmc, a new exciting source with an extremely bright counterpart the the radio, millimeter, and X-ray bands. The rapid optical light curve and multi-wavelength data suggest that AT2022cmc belongs to the rare class of relativistic tidal disruption events, the latest of which was found more than a decade ago.