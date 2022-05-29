A Novel Solution to an Old Problem in Lyman Alpha Radiative Transfer

In exoplanet atmospheres, Lyman Alpha radiation can ionize atoms, dissociate molecules, and exert pressure forces that drive an outflow. Monte Carlo simulations of such phenomena have a large computational cost due to the extreme optical depths at Lya line center. We present a novel, semi-analytic solution to the radiative transfer equation for resonant scattering that is shown to correct discrepancies in previous models as compared with Monte Carlo. We also present a time-dependent solution that can be used to accelerate Monte Carlo simulations by sampling the photon escape time distribution directly.