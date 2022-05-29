Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Theories of Planet Formation

Presentation #311.01 in the session Multi-Faceted Views of Planet Formation I: Establishing the conditions for planet formation.

by Eve Lee
With more than 4000 discoveries of exoplanets, we not only see their overall diversity but also certain intriguing patterns in their observed properties. What are the key physics that shape the exoplanetary population and how can we use our physical insight to deduce their formation conditions? I will approach this problem by isolating a few fundamental physical processes and discuss some remaining questions.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
