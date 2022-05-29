Skip to main content
CO Intensity Mapping during Reionization with COMAP-EoR

Presentation #312.02 in the session Cosmology II.

by Patrick Breysse, Dongwoo Chung, Kieran Cleary, Håvard Ihle, Hamsa Padmanabhan, Marta Silva, J Richard Bond, Jowita Borowska, Morgan Catha, Sarah Church, Delaney Dunne, Hans Kristian Eriksen, Mari Foss, Todd Gaier, Joshua Gundersen, Andrew Harris, Richard Hobbs, Laura Keating, James Lamb, Charles Lawrence, Jonas Lunde, Norman Murray, Timothy Pearson, Liju Philip, Maren Rasmussen, Anthony Readhead, Thomas Rennie, Nils-Ole Stutzer, Marco Viero, Duncan Watts, Ingunn Kathrine Wehus, and David Woody
I will introduce the next generation of the Carbon Monoxide Mapping Array Project which will probe molecular gas and star formation during the Epochs of Galaxy Assembly and Reionization. The COMAP-EoR survey will upgrade the currently-observing COMAP Pathfinder to map the CO(1-0) and (2-1) lines from redshift z~5-8, in addition to dramatically expanding upon the Pathfinder observations at z~3. By cross-correlating maps of these two lines, COMAP-EoR is uniquely able to isolate the reionization signal from lower-redshift foregrounds. I will show that power spectrum forecasts for COMAP-EoR span four orders of magnitude in amplitude, highlighting our current lack of knowledge about the high-redshift interstellar medium. I will close by illustrating the potential of COMAP-EoR and its successors to measure the cosmic molecular gas history and, in conjunction with other surveys, chart the course of reionization.

