Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Constraining local primordial non-Gaussianity with the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument Imaging

Presentation #312.07 in the session Cosmology II.

by Mehdi Rezaie and Lado Samushia
The local-type primordial non-Gaussianity parameter fnl introduces a scale-dependent bias on the large-scale clustering of dark matter tracers. In this analysis, we use galaxy and quasar samples selected from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument Legacy Imaging Surveys Data Release 9 to constrain the parameter fnl. We perform a thorough study of observational systematic error to enable a robust analysis. Simulations with similar angular and redshift distributions as real data are utilized to evaluate data quality and conduct statistical tests to demonstrate that spurious systematic fluctuations are properly mitigated for a robust fnl measurement. The methods and statistical tests developed in this work pave the path for the next generation of wide-area imaging surveys such as the Rubin Observatory.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
