Chandra Observations of Galactic GeV Gamma-ray Sources

The latest data release from the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope (the Fourth Fermi LAT Catalog) has more than 28% of the detected sources yet to be categorized. In an attempt to categorize some of these unknown sources, we observed thirteen sources within the galactic plane using the Chandra X-Ray Observatory (CXO). Analysis was performed using Chandra Interactive Analysis of Observations (CIAO) software in order to determine if any of these Fermi sources also emitted in the x-ray spectrum. Seven x-ray sources that were detected had high enough counts in order to run spectral analysis on. We also found lower count sources that lied within the Fermi radii and performed x-ray color-color analysis on them. Multi-wavelength analysis was performed on the sources in order to determine if they had counterparts. Here we present our preliminary findings.