Galactic Cosmic Ray Accelerators Unveiled with AMEGO-X

Cosmic rays are one of the four messengers in the emerging “multimessenger astrophysics” scheme. Many sources in the galaxy are predicted to accelerate hadronic and leptonic cosmic rays beyond GeV energies, and also radiative gamma rays via interactions involving their accelerated cosmic rays. The propagation of gamma rays is not affected by Galactic magnetic fields, and therefore offers a direct probe to understanding cosmic ray accelerators. AMEGO-X is a soft gamma-ray mission concept submitted to the 2021 MIDEX AO. I will highlight science the AMEGO-X concept will achieve in regards to understanding cosmic ray accelerators in our galaxy. In particular, supernova remnants, pulsars and pulsar wind nebulae are prime targets in the MeV band, where AMEGO-X is most sensitive.