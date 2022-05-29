The Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelengths, ASTHROS, a 2.5-m telescope that is planned to fly form Antarctica in 2023. The main science goal of the mission is to obtain large scale, high spectral resolution images of the [NII] 122um, 205um lines, to determine the electron density structure in two star forming regions and the M83 galaxy, which will provides important insights on the role of stellar feedback on the regulation of star formation in galaxies. Additionally, ASTHROS will observe the Hydrogen deuteride, HD 112um, line in a protoplanetary disk to determine its hydrogen mass distribution. ASTHROS payload will consists of a 4-pixel dual band cryogenic superconducting heterodyne array camera for high-spectral resolution imaging at 1.4-1.5 THz and 2.4-2.7 THz. ASTHROS will fly for the first time a 4-K class low-power cryocooler and thus will not require liquid helium and low power CMOS-based spectrometers. A cryocooler will enable extended lifetime missions, and its use will serve as a pathfinder for future NASA space missions. In this talk I will review the science goals and technical capabilities of the ASTHROS missio