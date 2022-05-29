Public Outreach, Community Engagement, and Student Training at Stanford

The Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology (KIPAC) at Stanford University has a comprehensive education and public outreach (EPO) program that engages students and the community in various ways. These include public lectures, telescope viewings, K-12 activities, high-school summer camp, facility tours, open house, and Spanish-only sessions. Most outreach events provide both in-person and virtual participation for the audience, attracting participants from all over the world. KIPAC also hosts dozens of undergraduate interns each summer, and plans to establish a post-baccalaureate research program. All opportunities prioritize students from underrepresented minority groups or with disadvantaged backgrounds. Having incorporated assessment as one formal step of EPO programming, KIPAC expands and improves educational offerings based on the needs and preferences of the community we are serving. KIPAC embraces collaboration and is in close partnership with university offices and community organizations in delivering these programs. By providing authentic and unique learning experiences, KIPAC aims to share astronomy frontiers with the public and train the next generation of scientists.